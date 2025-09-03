Financial trends: What you need to know about loud budgeting (Photo: iStock)

In recent years, social media users have openly embraced loud budgeting, sharing their financial goals and spending limits. This trend promotes financial discipline by normalising conversations about money that were once kept private.

The online culture has shifted from fearing missing out (FOMO) to enjoying missing out (JOMO) and most recently, to feeling relieved about missing out (ROMO). With loud budgeting, restraint is the new show of wealth. Rather than quietly turning down expensive plans, people are vocalising their limits and priorities. This creates accountability and removes the shame of saying no.

Finance coach Margaret Njeri explains that this trend strikes a chord because many people are tired of the pressure to keep up with luxury lifestyles on social media. Rising living costs, especially for young people, have made being honest about money feel refreshing and empowering.

“It may have started as a trend, but it has the potential to be lasting because it addresses real issues like debt, financial pressure, and transparency in money matters,” she says.

To practise ‘loud budgeting’, set clear monthly financial goals for yourself, allow for irregular expenses and track your spending. When invited to an expensive outing, suggest more affordable alternatives.

Loud budgeting helps normalise financial boundaries, reduce peer pressure, promote accountability and save money, and can even inspire others to become more financially disciplined. It also reduces anxiety by alleviating the pressure to overspend. Setting and voicing limits gives people control over their money, improving their overall well-being.

“By speaking your limits out loud, you make them real. It’s harder to break a commitment you’ve shared openly,” Margaret notes.

Loud budgeting encourages honest conversations about money struggles with family and friends, topics that were once taboo. This openness reduces financial shame and stigma.

“When people see others openly talking about financial struggles or boundaries, they realise they’re not alone. This reduces shame and normalises real-life financial situations,” she says.

However, the flip side is that oversharing financial goals can invite judgment, comparisons, or even unsolicited advice. Margaret suggests sharing just enough to stay accountable without revealing personal financial details like income, debts, or bank balances.

Phrases like “That’s not in my budget right now; let’s plan something cheaper” or “I can’t spend more than this amount on outings this month” can work well. The more you practise, the more natural it becomes.

Margaret notes that social media has made loud budgeting trendy and it could normalise discipline just as it once normalised flex culture.

“People are now celebrating financial discipline instead of showing off expensive things. But if it turns into performance, it may lose authenticity,” she says.