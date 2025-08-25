×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Juma Jux and wife Priscilla Ojo welcome baby boy in Canada

Living
 By Timo Muthuri | 1 week ago  | 2 Min read
 

Juma Jux and wife Priscilla Ojo welcome baby boy in Canada (Photo: juma_jux/Instagram)

Tanzanian music sensation Juma Jux and his Nigerian wife, Priscilla Ojo, are basking in the joy of parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, announced their pregnancy in July 2025, sparking excitement among their fans.

The delightful news was first shared by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla’s mother, in a heartfelt Instagram post on August 24, 2025. Beaming with pride, Iyabo wrote, “Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandma is the cutest,” charming fans with her playful announcement.

Juma Jux and Priscilla also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share glimpses of their newborn, igniting a wave of love and congratulatory messages from their followers. The couple’s posts were met with an outpouring of affection, as fans celebrated the arrival of baby Rakeem.

Remarkably, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala has already captured the hearts of many, amassing an impressive 105,000 followers on his Instagram account within just a day of its creation. The overwhelming support reflects the couple’s widespread popularity and the public’s excitement for their growing family.

Juma Jux, known for his soulful music and captivating performances, and Priscilla, a rising star in her own right, have become a beloved power couple, with fans eagerly following their journey. The birth of Rakeem marks a new chapter for the couple, and their admirers are thrilled to witness this milestone.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo are undoubtedly cherishing every moment with their newborn son, Rakeem, as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Next article
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
.

Similar Articles

What you need to know about loud budgeting
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
By Esther Muchene Sep. 2, 2025
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
By Eve Waruingi Aug. 30, 2025
Love, loss and the mothers who carry both
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Delayed gratification: The ultimate power move
By Timo Muthuri Aug. 28, 2025
Delayed gratification: The ultimate power move
>Why back to school season matters
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 27, 2025
Why back to school season matters
>Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 26, 2025
Experience every day luxuries without breaking the bank
>Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan address cheating rumours
By Tania Omusale Aug. 26, 2025
Love Island USA winners Amaya and Bryan address cheating rumours
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved