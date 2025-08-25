Juma Jux and wife Priscilla Ojo welcome baby boy in Canada (Photo: juma_jux/Instagram)

Tanzanian music sensation Juma Jux and his Nigerian wife, Priscilla Ojo, are basking in the joy of parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada. The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, announced their pregnancy in July 2025, sparking excitement among their fans.

The delightful news was first shared by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla’s mother, in a heartfelt Instagram post on August 24, 2025. Beaming with pride, Iyabo wrote, “Say hello to the latest sexiest grandma in town, my grandma is the cutest,” charming fans with her playful announcement.

Juma Jux and Priscilla also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share glimpses of their newborn, igniting a wave of love and congratulatory messages from their followers. The couple’s posts were met with an outpouring of affection, as fans celebrated the arrival of baby Rakeem.

Remarkably, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala has already captured the hearts of many, amassing an impressive 105,000 followers on his Instagram account within just a day of its creation. The overwhelming support reflects the couple’s widespread popularity and the public’s excitement for their growing family.

Juma Jux, known for his soulful music and captivating performances, and Priscilla, a rising star in her own right, have become a beloved power couple, with fans eagerly following their journey. The birth of Rakeem marks a new chapter for the couple, and their admirers are thrilled to witness this milestone.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo are undoubtedly cherishing every moment with their newborn son, Rakeem, as they embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood.