Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala
 Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients:

1 kg chicken, cut into 8 pieces

50g tomato paste

2 tablespoons ginger, finely sliced

2 tablespoons garlic paste

4-5 green chillies

1 bunch fresh green coriander

1 teaspoon crushed cumin seeds

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red chilli

1/2 teaspoon fresh turmeric, minced

1 tablespoon mchuzi mix

Salt to taste

100ml plain buttermilk (lala)

2 tablespoons of oil

Juice of 1 lime

Method:

Put the oil and garlic paste in a wok and stir-fry for a few seconds. Add crushed cumin, black pepper and stir well, then go in with the chicken. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add whole green chillies and fresh coriander and mix well. In a separate bowl, mix tomato paste and buttermilk, salt, crushed red chilli and fresh turmeric. Mix well, then add to the chicken. 

Dilute the mchuzi mix in 1/4 cup of water and add to the chicken mixture. Cook covered with a lid until the chicken is almost done. Add lime juice and cook until the liquid has evaporated and the mixture is thick. Garnish with sliced ginger, green chillies and fresh coriander. Serve hot with ugali, chapati or naan bread. Enjoy!

© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved