Mbuzi wet fry 'goat fry'

What you will need:-

1kg goat meat cut into chunks (boiled)

1 yellow sweet capsicum

1 green sweet capsicum diced

1 red sweet capsicumr diced

1 tablespoon garlic ginger Chopped

1 onion sliced

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons butter or oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Salt to taste

What to do :-

In a pan over medium heat, add in the butter and sauté the garlic and ginger until golden brown.

Go in with the sliced onions and continue to sauté, and then add in all the green, red, and yellow capsicum; mix well until translucent, and then go in with the boiled goat meat.

Continue to mix well and then add in the lime or lemon juice cook until all liquid evaporates, and then add in the soy sauce. Continue to mix well and cook for another 5 mins until flavors coat the meat. Adjust seasoning with salt and serve with baked potato wedges.

Enjoy.