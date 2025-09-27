Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast (Photo: iStock)

This chicken recipe is simple: It only requires salt and vinegar, and the chicken turns out crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

What you will need:

1 whole capon

Salt to taste

200 ml white vinegar

What to do:

Remove the backbone from the chicken and lay it flat in a bowl. Do not remove the skin. Sprinkle the salt all over the chicken and massage it in well.

Now pour in the vinegar and leave the chicken to sit in the vinegar in the fridge for about 2 hours. Remove from the fridge and roast in an oven at 180°C for one hour, flipping the chicken after 30-minute intervals.

If you have an air fryer, use the same settings, but make sure you flip the chicken after 30 minutes so that it cooks well on both sides.

Enjoy with some roasted crushed potatoes and a side of sour milk raita or vegetables.