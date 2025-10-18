×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Simple daily styles to master the art of locs

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
 Simple daily styles to master the art of locs (Photo: Recraft)

Dreadlocks, often referred to as locs, have long stood as a profound symbol of cultural identity and personal expression. Today, they are widely embraced as a beautiful, protective hairstyle deeply rooted in African heritage.

Far from being confined to one design, locs offer an impressive range of styling possibilities that can be tailored to suit any occasion or personal preference.

Whether for casual days, professional environments or formal events, locs can be styled to create a variety of looks, making them an exceptional medium for self-expression. As they evolve through their various lengths and stages, locs reflect not just the journey of the hair, but also the individuality and creativity of the wearer.

The free-flowing look is one of the most effortless yet stunning styles. This style allows the dreadlocks to hang naturally, showcasing their length and texture in a relaxed yet striking way.

It’s a timeless choice, especially as the dreadlocks grow, providing ample opportunity to experiment with different high-impact styles.

The high ponytail, for instance, is a classic and practical option that pulls the weight of the hair off the neck, offering a clean, energetic and sporty vibe.

The half-up, half-down style strikes the perfect balance between function and flair, keeping the hair out of the face while allowing the majority of the locs to cascade freely down the back.

Adding accessories such as scarves or colourful beads can further personalise these casual styles, showcasing the wearer’s unique sense of style.

Updos and buns remain essential for both elegance and practicality. Locs can be styled into intricate crown braids, wound into polished topknots or arranged into playful space buns.

Those who love texture can apply braiding and twisting techniques to their locs, transforming them into geometric patterns that flow seamlessly along the scalp and into free-flowing locs. This creates a structured yet organic look that adds depth and visual interest.

For a more refined aesthetic, formal updos such as the low chignon or secure French roll can take locs to new heights. These styles are ideal for professional settings or formal occasions, exuding sophistication and elegance.

Braiding techniques such as cornrows or flat twists can be incorporated near the scalp to ensure new growth is seamlessly integrated while maintaining a sharp, clean appearance.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
Next article
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
.

Similar Articles

Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
By Esther Muchene Oct. 11, 2025
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
By Esther Muchene Oct. 4, 2025
Signs you're over-hydrating your skin
Are hair oils worth the hype?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 27, 2025
Are hair oils worth the hype?
.

Latest Articles

Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
Simple daily styles to master the art of locs
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
3h ago
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
How attachment styles shape our adult relationships
Parenting
By Anjellah Owino
5h ago
Six ways you can practice sensual living
Wellness
By Anjellah Owino
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to treat and soften cracked heels
By Esther Muchene Sep. 25, 2025
How to treat and soften cracked heels
>Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
By Esther Muchene Sep. 20, 2025
Is your hair overprocessed? What to do
>Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
By Molly Chebet Sep. 17, 2025
Red carpet glamour: Hits and misses from the Emmys
>Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
By Esther Muchene Sep. 17, 2025
Oops! Did you sleep in your makeup again?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved