Simple daily styles to master the art of locs (Photo: Recraft)

Dreadlocks, often referred to as locs, have long stood as a profound symbol of cultural identity and personal expression. Today, they are widely embraced as a beautiful, protective hairstyle deeply rooted in African heritage.

Far from being confined to one design, locs offer an impressive range of styling possibilities that can be tailored to suit any occasion or personal preference.

Whether for casual days, professional environments or formal events, locs can be styled to create a variety of looks, making them an exceptional medium for self-expression. As they evolve through their various lengths and stages, locs reflect not just the journey of the hair, but also the individuality and creativity of the wearer.

The free-flowing look is one of the most effortless yet stunning styles. This style allows the dreadlocks to hang naturally, showcasing their length and texture in a relaxed yet striking way.

It’s a timeless choice, especially as the dreadlocks grow, providing ample opportunity to experiment with different high-impact styles.

The high ponytail, for instance, is a classic and practical option that pulls the weight of the hair off the neck, offering a clean, energetic and sporty vibe.

The half-up, half-down style strikes the perfect balance between function and flair, keeping the hair out of the face while allowing the majority of the locs to cascade freely down the back.

Adding accessories such as scarves or colourful beads can further personalise these casual styles, showcasing the wearer’s unique sense of style.

Updos and buns remain essential for both elegance and practicality. Locs can be styled into intricate crown braids, wound into polished topknots or arranged into playful space buns.

Those who love texture can apply braiding and twisting techniques to their locs, transforming them into geometric patterns that flow seamlessly along the scalp and into free-flowing locs. This creates a structured yet organic look that adds depth and visual interest.

For a more refined aesthetic, formal updos such as the low chignon or secure French roll can take locs to new heights. These styles are ideal for professional settings or formal occasions, exuding sophistication and elegance.

Braiding techniques such as cornrows or flat twists can be incorporated near the scalp to ensure new growth is seamlessly integrated while maintaining a sharp, clean appearance.