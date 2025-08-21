What your itchy face is telling you (Photo: iStock)

While many cases of facial itching are transient, it is important to understand that the causes of facial itchiness can be diverse, ranging from environmental irritants to specific dermatological conditions. One of the most common culprits is dry skin, or xerosis cutis.

This is because insufficient moisture can compromise the skin’s barrier function, leading to microscopic fissures that irritate nerve endings.

Reactions to ingredients in cosmetics, fragrances, or harsh cleansers can cause allergic or irritant contact dermatitis. This can result in redness, swelling, and an itchy rash.

Chronic inflammatory conditions, such as eczema, often manifest on the face, causing persistent itching, redness, and scaling, particularly around the eyelids and mouth. Seborrheic dermatitis, on the other hand, affects oil-rich areas such as the eyebrows and nasal folds, leading to the appearance of itchy, flaky patches.

Facial itching can also be a symptom of systemic conditions ranging from medication side effects to very rare dermatoses and hormonal disruptions. This is why it is important to seek a professional evaluation if symptoms persist or worsen.

However, before seeking dermatological intervention for less severe or acute itchiness, there are several initial steps you can take to alleviate discomfort and identify potential triggers.

First, analyse your cleansing and moisturising regimen. This should involve using lukewarm water exclusively, as hot water strips away natural oils, and choosing a mild, fragrance-free cleanser designed specifically for sensitive skin.

Then, apply a rich, emollient, fragrance-free moisturiser to damp skin immediately after washing to lock in hydration and support the compromised skin barrier. Reapplication throughout the day is advised.

Next, conduct a thorough audit of your products and eliminate any that are not necessary. Remove all active ingredients, such as retinoids and acids, as well as any new skincare products. The key now is to simplify your routine to the bare essentials. You can then start to reintroduce products one by one over several days or a week, once the itching has subsided, while carefully observing for any flare-ups. This thorough approach can help you identify specific irritants or allergens.