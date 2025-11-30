Swahili falafel ‘Bajia’. (Photo: iStock)

What you’ll need:

250g black eyed peas ‘kunde’ peas (soaked about 6 hours)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder (optional)

1 onion roughly cut

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

Handful coriander

What to do:

Soak the kunde in water for around 6 hrs.

In a blender, add soaked kunde peas, garlic-ginger paste, turmeric, onion, salt, baking powder and the coriander. Add in two tablespoons of water and blend the ingredients into a smooth paste.

Pour the mixture into a bowl and set aside.

In a deep medium-heat frying pan with oil, scoop the peas mixture using a tablespoon into the hot oil until the pan is full, and cook until it turns brown and crispy on the outside.

NOTE: You can store the bajia mixture in the freezer for up to two weeks for future use. Just thaw it at room temperature and fry once thawed.

Serve hot with tamarind sauce.