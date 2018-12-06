Be on the know: Four incurable STDs you should know

ALSO READ: Four unique and creative types of stairs for your dream home

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide.

Some of these infections or diseases have been known to bring forth grave reproductive health consequences that go beyond impact of the infection itself. Most of these STIs have no symptoms or show only mild symptoms and you can easily misread them.

STIs and STDs are contracted from more than 30 different bacteria, viruses and parasites. They can either be transmitted through vaginal intercourse and oral sexual activities.

One important thing you need to know is that most of the known STIs are treatable, especially if noticed early enough. However, others are chronic and cannot be cured any time after transmission.

These deadly STIs include;

HPV

One the STI that has no known cure is the Human papillomavirus which is common for causing genital warts. Some HPV strains have cancer causing potential while the rest just in your body. While HPV can be managed by home treatments like healthy eating and avoiding stress, there is no medical cure so far.

ALSO READ: Five common checklist must-haves while planning a party

You should however acknowledge that your body can clear HPV by itself through proper care at home. Since the HPV virus lies dormant when inactive, it can be difficult to determine the time you contracted it.

HIV

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus attacks your body’s immune system and makes you vulnerable to even the slightest illnesses.

Although much resources have been used in an attempt to find cure, HIV is still a menace across the globe. The only near solution out of this are anti-retroviral (ARVs) drugs that HIV patients take to keep their immunity on check.

ARVs when taken as prescribed reduce your viral load enabling your body to fight off other infections normally.

Herpes Simplex

ALSO READ: Pregnant homeless woman sleeping on sofa days before she's due

This viral disease affects your skin with the most common symptoms being blisters and ulceration around the genital organs and mouth.

The painful and itchy skin may also be accompanied by vaginal discharge and in some cases tender and enlarged lymph nodes and pain while urinating.

Herpes simplex is passed through engaging in unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex, sharing sex toys in infected persons and coming into genital contact with them.

Hepatitis B

Chronic hepatitis B is not curable, but it is treatable through home remedies such as therapy, healthy eating and healthy lifestyle choices. This measures do not fully eliminate the infection completely but they prevent your hepatitis B viral load from increasing.

This in turn prevent cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer and eventually premature deaths. The HBV virus is passed from person to person through blood, semen or other body fluids.

Although when left unattended this STIs could cause your body real damage, taking care of yourself after an infection does a great deal of delaying the damage spread.

It is also important to note that you should first get tested before deciding you are infected since most of these symptoms are common even for other diseases.