7 common underwear mistakes we make

ALSO READ: The last words of Kyrzayda Rodriguez, famous fashion blogger who succumbed to cancer

Most of us don’t think about what kind of underwear we put on when we wake up, or rather when we take a shower.

We should take a lot of time to choose the type of underwear to put on as they go along way even hygienically.

Wearing a small underwear

This hinders proper blood circulation which can cause numbness on the groin area. Therefore, your tissues will not get enough oxygen through blood flow and this can cause tissue death. Underwear that is too tight can cause moisture to be trapped, possibly leading to yeast infection. It's probably best not to size down when picking out your undergarments from now on.

Wearing tight high panties cause heart burn as they press the stomach hard which cause acid reflux inside the esophagus.

In men, wearing such underwear creates constriction at the groin which results to low sperm count. Wearing tight underwear increases temperature around scrotum which restrains sperm production.

Wearing thongs

As much as they are sexy, they are neither the best nor the healthiest as they cause friction which could spread colonic bacteria into the urethra and uterus. This therefore causes inflammatory diseases.

ALSO READ: Beauty hacks for the busy mum

The bacteria can also move into the bladder producing bladder irritation. The thin material can also lead to skin tags on the vulva and rectum.

For the thong lovers, it is advisable to buy cotton material that fits well, change them regularly and not to sleep in them.

Wearing synthetic material

We all love those super cute lace pants. Unfortunately they are not the best as the rough material can be hard on your skin and cause skin irritation. Synthetic material like polyester hold and trap heat, moisture and bacteria which puts you at a risks of infections and UTI’S.

It’s best to wear pants made from cotton since they absorb and wick moisture away from the skin.

Wearing white underwear with white clothes

Common sense will tell you to wear white pants when wearing white clothes to keep them concealed, right? No, that is not the deal.

ALSO READ: Quick ways of removing matte lipstick

According to Lingerie expert Mariana Hernandez, when wearing white clothes, you should wear underwear that match your skin tone.

Do not use scented detergents to wash your underwear

The smell of fresh laundry is great and all but scented detergents can have more chemicals in them and commonly cause rashes or skin irritation.

According to Dr. Cannon, we should consider using a fragrance free detergent and eliminate dryer sheets with fragrance.

6. Not changing the underwear after work out

Make sure you always have a pair of fresh undies in your gym bag. Change the sweaty pair immediately for clean ones after work out. Moist, warm areas can be a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi so change them out as soon as you are done your workout.

According to Dr. Octavia Cannon, DO, a board-certified OBGYN, co-owner of Arboretum Obstetrics & Gynecology in Charlotte, NC, and Vice President of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists, yeast and bacteria love a warm, moist, dark environment.

Wearing underwear to bed

It is not advisable to wear undies when going to sleep especially if you are a frequent flyer when it comes to issues like yeast infections and vaginal inflammation.

Trapped moisture can lead to increased bacteria and even yeast infections, so wearing underwear all day can increase that risk.

According to Michigan State University ob-gyn Nancy Herta, M.D, allowing that area to get some air helps to keep it dry and clean.





