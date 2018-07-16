ALSO READ: The little known STI that would cost you infertility

Sleeping has a lot to do with health and life style, it affects our weight and mind. Sleeping makes people feel better, improving your mood and removing eye bags, sleeping has many health benefits and it is one of the pleasures the human being enjoys the most.

Lacking sleep creates hormonal instability in our bodies that affects our metabolism. Some of these negative effects are increasing appetite and difficulty of feeling full while eating, what makes people to take big quantities of food and having bigger desire for taking sugar-rich and carbohydrates foods.

The main reason why this happens is that when we don’t sleep enough the Ghrelin hormone increases in our bodies, what reduces the metabolic rhythm thus the body fats burn more slowly. Instead of transforming the fats in energy, our body is programmed to look for the needed energy to make the fatigue feeling to disappear.

When we don’t have a good sleep our body faces the following challenges:

Anxiety

Lack of sleep creates anxiety and desire for eating exaggeratedly, especially during night time hours when the metabolism works slowly. Increasing the consumption of calories and carbohydrates adds weight.

It affects our immune system

When we don’t sleep well our body doesn’t rest neither and our immune system becomes weak, therefore is easy getting an infection, flu, cold etc.

Depression

Sleeping affects many chemicals our body has, including the serotonin. People who lack serotonin can suffer depression easily.

Lack of concentration

Sleeping enough improves concentration and organization skills. If you don’t sleep enough hours (8-10 hours daily) you won’t be able to concentrate in your activities and objectives.

It creates heart problems

Lack of sleep in the main cause of heart attacks because it is directly related to bad blood pressure and cholesterol.

It affects your memory

Your brain is always busy when you are sleeping, during that time it strengthens your memory and practices the abilities you were learning about when you were awake, this is called consolidation process. If you want to memorize something new, like a new language or a new sport, you would do it better after having a good sleep.

Stress

Stress and sleeping are much related because both affect the heart health. Sleeping well reduces your stress levels because you will have a better blood pressure. A good sleep helps someone resting, relaxing and waking up with a good mood.