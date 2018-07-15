ALSO READ: Long faces as Global TV icon Oprah Winfrey now skips Obama’s Kenyan visit

Rita Auma Obama may be famous for her kinship but she is definitely more than just Barack Obama’s sister. She is a sociologist, community activist and Kenyan writer. She has even come up with her own non-profit organization helping orphans and young kenyan people struggling with poverty.

These are some of the interesting facts about Auma Obama: