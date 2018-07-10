Uhuru’s niece, Nana Gecaga lands lucrative International job

Nana Gecaga

Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) Managing Director, Nana Gecega has all reasons to smile. Nana, who last week celebrated almost two decades of staying alcohol free, has been elected deputy chairperson of the International Congress and Convention Association–African chapter (ICCA).

ICCA, an international body, represents the world’s leading suppliers in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events and comprises 1,100-member companies and organisations worldwide.

In her new capacity, the president’s niece will work with her colleagues in the ICCA -Africa chapter to position Africa as a prime business conferencing destination and showcase the potential of the continent to host big events.

As the Managing Director at KICC, Nana has organised many successful events including #TwendeRussia, #ChomaNaNgoma among others for free.

Talking about her new role, Nana said, “Key will be to showcase Kenya and the continent’s capabilities to host large conferences and events. Africa is ready to do business with the world. With the right in-country partnerships, member countries are able to host major events, and as ICCA-Africa chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile.”

She has been appointed to serve as the deputy chairperson of the International Congress and Convention Association–African chapter (ICCA) for a period of 2 years.

We wish her luck.