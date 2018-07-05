ALSO READ: FashionFaceOff: Who rules in fashion between Rihanna and Beyonce

World’s favourite celebrity couple Beyoncé and Jay Z are at it again! The couple have proved to always pick up the best vacation destinations and this time is not different. Queen B and her husband are vacating in Monaco alongside their six-year-old daughter and we are envious. The showbiz couple are taking a break from their On the Run II tour.

The Queen posted photos on her Instagram account of her and her family having a good time.

See photos: Beyoncé and Jay Z posing The complete family, Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyoncé, posing in the port of Monaco Beyoncé wearing 'Temperley London', the dress worths 100,000KSH Beyoncé and Jay Z