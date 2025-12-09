×
Postpartum confinement: Balancing tradition, care and emotional support

Living
 By Jael Wakesho | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Postpartum confinement: Balancing tradition, care and emotional support
 Postpartum confinement: Balancing tradition, care and emotional support (Photo: iStock)

Having a baby is one of life’s greatest joys, but it also brings challenges that new mothers often underestimate. Across cultures, postpartum confinement has long been a way to support mothers by allowing them to return to their maternal home or their in-laws’ house, where experienced women guide and care for them.

Practised for centuries worldwide, this tradition not only eases the transition into motherhood but also offers much-needed emotional support. It serves as a vital recovery mechanism, helping mothers cope physically and mentally during the vulnerable weeks after childbirth.

Many mothers refer to the first few months after birth as the “fourth trimester” due to the extreme vulnerability they experience. While doctors call it the postpartum period, what matters most is recognising the importance of postnatal care.

Psychologist and professor Dr Catherine Gachuga says: “Postpartum depression can be triggered by many factors, from underlying medical conditions and fears to the overwhelming challenge of caring for a newborn. Every birth is different, whether it’s a first child or the fifth.” She stresses that new mothers should prepare before giving birth and receive ongoing mental support afterwards.

She also highlights the importance of distinguishing between mild “baby blues” and postpartum depression, as this affects the treatment approach. “If not detected and addressed early, postpartum depression can develop into serious mental health conditions, including psychosis or even schizophrenia,” she warns.

Postpartum confinement has proven to be a positive practice, helping to reduce emotional neglect, isolation, and stress among new mothers. It combines practical care with emotional support, offering a safer and more nurturing start for both mother and child.

