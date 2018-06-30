ALSO READ: Weekend special recipe: Onion chicken with potatoes in herbs

While we can't promise you that these foods will turn you into a genius, one thing is for sure, the right foods will sharpen your thinking ability.

Your brain will perform better when fueled by healthy fats, fiber, protein, vitamins and antioxidants. These foods help give your brain and body a boost by helping to narrow focus, improve memory, relieve stress and reduce fatigue.

Recent studies suggest vegetables such as broccoli help combat memory loss. Other studies have also found a link between eating more blueberries and strawberries with a reduced rate of cognitive decline.

So, before you give your body a food coma by consuming foods that are empty in calories and devoid of nutritional content, here are some foods for thought that will keep you sharp.

Apples

Eating an apple every day protects the brain from damage and prevents us from getting diseases that affect the brains function. According to Eco Watch, apples protect the brain from oxidative damage that causes neurodegenerative diseases such Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. This magical nutrient that acts as protection is quercetin, which is a phytonutrient.

Dark chocolate

For chocolate lovers, this is good news, but don’t overdo it! Several studies demonstrate its brain-boosting powers, including enhanced cognitive function, a reduced risk of dementia and improved performance on challenging brain teasers along with a slew of other health benefits of dark chocolate. A study published in the journal Neurology found that drinking two cups of hot cocoa per day for 30 days improved memory and brain blood flow in elderly people with impaired blood flow.

Salmon

It contains omega 3 fatty acids which is essential for brain function. further research finds that omega-3 deficiency can lead to fatigue, poor memory and mood swings. This is because your body can't make these essential fatty acids which must be gotten from food.

Whole grains

Not the best tasting foods out there, whole grains contain fiber and vitamin E that help promote the health and effectiveness of the heart which improve circulation to the brain.

Avocado

Packed with 20 different vitamins including potassium, studies suggest that avocados help control blood pressure and lutein, which may help protect your eyes. When it comes to your brain, it provides your brain with a boost. According to research, their high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids may help keep nerve cells in the brain healthy.

Nuts

Besides being rich in proteins, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin E and vitamin B6, which promote healthy brain tissue, research suggests that nuts may help protect against some aspects of age-related cognitive decline.

Green tea

Tea is packed with antioxidants that increase neuron production in your brain. For a morning pick me up to boost your brain power, begin your day with a cup of tea. A study published in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research found that EGCG, an inorganic compound in green tea, prevents memory loss and degenerative diseases.

Eggs

They are an excellent brain food. According to Life Hack, egg yolks are a quality source of chlorine, a substance that strengthens your memory and brain power. A study done by the Boston University School of Medicine found that high chlorine intake is associated with better scores in memory tests and reduced likelihood of brain changes that precede dementia.