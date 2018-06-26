Melania Trump trolled for her choice of clothes, Donald Trump comes to her defense

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama dissapointed in women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump on Thursday 21st June made an unannounced visit to a Texas shelter where immigrant children are being hosted. The children were separated from their families along the US-Southern border following Donald Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy, which he later reconsidered. The first lady made the visit just a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending the family separations.

During the visit, Melania rocked a jungle green jacket with “ I don’t really care, Do U?’ scribed on the back in a white, bold font. The choice of her jacket elicited mixed reactions online.

Melania's Jacket during the visit

& what’s up with that jacket Melania??? Do you even know what it’s says in back of ur jacket??? ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

That jacket cancels out her compassion credibility?

If Michelle Obama had worn that there would have been bloody murder.?

Such a heartless move on her part. I could care less what a kept, out of touch women has to say. She's protecting her pay check (Trump). This just shows how ignorant she is too. So cruel......?

Donald Trump however came to her defense through a tweet claiming the message on her jacket was meant for the media.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media,” Trump tweeted, as is his style. “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” Trump's Tweet

This however seemed to contradict what Trump’s spokesperson had initially said in regard to the jacket. She had said that the message on the jacket had no hidden meaning whatsoever.