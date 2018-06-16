Eid Mubarak: How to prepare chicken biryani this Ramathan season

ALSO READ: Eid Mubarak: How to prepare yummy Chicken Biryani this Ramadan season

Eid Mubarak!

Here is a typical festive season biryani recipe. Usually, biryani is cooked as a feast in very large quantities, for special occasions such as weddings and Eid. Today, we learn how to cook biryani at home in a very simple way. Here is the step-by-step method that will make you want to prepare biryani every weekend.

What you will need:

For the curry (rojo):

1 kg whole capon cut into 8 pieces

1 kg potatoes peeled and halved

1 tbsp garlic

1 tsp ginger

5 large onions sliced and fried until golden brown

4 tomatoes chopped

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon curry powder

100g tomato paste

½ cup oil

2 tbsp pilau mixed spices (crushed)

500ml yoghurt

Salt and pepper

1 lemon juice

coriander

For the rice:

2 cups rice

4 cups water

2 teaspoon oil

Yellow food colour with a little water

Salt to taste

Method

Marinate the chicken with half of the garam masala, curry powder and lime juice. Mix well and set aside.

In a pan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil, fry the garlic and ginger, saute for 2 minutes.

Partly crush the whole pilau mix, add it in the pan then add the marinated chicken. Saute for 2 minutes, add tomatoes, tomato paste and yoghurt, then stir to coat the chicken.

Add the potatoes, sprinkle fried onions on top then let it cook while you add in the lime juice. Bring it to a boil then cover and let it cook until reduced (about 10 minutes on medium heat).

Meanwhile, measure 4 cups of water and add two cups of rice. Cover and cook until the rice is partly cooked. Drain the water.

Sprinkle the diluted yellow food colour and 2 tablespoons of the oil used to fry onions on the rice and cover with a tight lid.

Put it on low heat so that the rice can steam.

Serve on a large sinia with the sauce (rojo) on top.