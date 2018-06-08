ALSO READ: 5 effective ways to reduce shrinkage in natural hair

Your hair is your crown, wear it confidently! It’s for this reason that ladies will go out of their way to get a new hairdo, get the best hair oils and basically do whatever it takes to keep their crown looking fresh!

While some fashionistas prefer short hairdo, others like Kambua have mastered the art of great hairstyle and rarely will you catch her with a bad hair day. Even on those days she has mastered how to rock the turbans which are yet another hair accessorizing tip.

Here are some of Kambua’s coolest hairstyles, let us know your thoughts.