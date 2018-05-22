﻿ Ten best looks from the Royal Wedding that are too die for : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Ten best looks: The glitz and glam of the Royal Wedding

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

22nd May 2018

The Royal Wedding was one of the best weddings worldwide because the fashion was on steroids!

When it comes to British weddings, there are several things to consider in their outfits which include sophisticated hats and statement items that are decent and fashionable.

For a royal wedding, there are rules when it comes to dressing up for the wedding. They include wearing knee-length dresses and accessorizing with interesting head gears.

This was seen in Meghan’s wedding and the guests served us with a plate of elegance and class.

Here are some of the best looks:

