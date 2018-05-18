ALSO READ: #Power Couple: Romantic photos of Alfred Mutua with his first lady

Kids grow up fast! It’s just the other day baby Ladasha Belle was born and she is all grown up. She is the daughter to celebrities Dj Mo and Size 8.

They have showered her with love, evident from their vlog, The Murayas.

They opened an Instagram account for her which currently has 241,000 followers and which portrays her lifestyle, where she visits, her birthdays, precious moments with her parents and of course her adorable style.

And for sure, she is setting the trend for young kids.

Check out her photos:

