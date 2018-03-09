ALSO READ: 6 things that are making your sperms weak
The bubbly Rastafarian is one strong woman and we are proud of how far she has come. Njambi was diagnosed with Endometriosis which is a female reproductive system condition. For those that have no idea what it is, this is when the tissue that makes up the uterine lining is present on other organs inside your body and it’s usually found in the lower abdomen or pelvis but can appear anywhere in the body. This caused her a lot that she became weak and had to undergo various treatments.
Ms.Koikai had done 12 surgeries and she did 10 of them in Kenya and continued with the surgery abroad. Before she went for the surgeries, there were various concerts that were organized for her which was very supportive of the local musicians and media personalities
As she was abroad, it was identified that her diaphragm and lungs were weakened and her right lung was damaged by the surgeries she did before. The doctors told her she was not meant to do two more surgeries because her lung had already collapsed.
She added that she wishes the country can have an efficient health care system.
We wish her quick recovery and May God keep giving her strength.
Below is the post she shared on social media regarding it:
March is World Endometriosis Awareness Month. Please take time and research on this disease that is affecting 1 in 10 women. It's currently affecting 176 million women worldwide in addition to Africa that doesn't have the statistics. Millions of women are suffering in silence. We certainly need help. The Ministry of Health should fund for more research and do a survery that will help us have the numbers to combat this condition. Otherwise i slept well, though i couldn't finish my ugali last night????...i was in loads of pain. Ladies hii kitu inaitwa epidural is the devil's agent. The epidural was causing me some serious migraines that some of the strongest painkillers wouldn't stop. Thankfully it was removed yesterday. My pelvic area which is all covered in bandages is not in pain at all. The only pain I'm experiencing is from my lung and diapghragm which had been exposed to loads of scar tissue. We later learnt that no one should ever go beyond 2 lung surgeries, this is after I've had 12. If there's 3rd one, the cardiothoracic surgeon should open it up to ascertain the root cause of the problem. I basically underwent a total reconstruction of my right lung. All i wish for is our country Kenya to have an efficient, passionate and driven healthcare system like this. PLEASE learn about endometriosis. If you have any questions, feel free to DM me and I'll do my best to answer. God bless you all and have a great afternoon. Paybill Number is 490681 Account Name is Jahmby Koikai Fund CashApp for diaspora fam is CashApp is: Patricia Taylor Phone number: 848-250-2704 Handle: $Kerubo19 On the For section:put “NJAMBI ENDO FUND" #thoracicendometriosis #endometriosis #endofighter #winning #beatingthoracicendometriosis #Godschild #JahmbyArmy