Our Governor Sonko is known for his generosity and how he loves to help. He knows how to swag it up from his dressing to his convoy of cars. Last weekend he celebrated his 43rd birthday at the Coast Province which was at the Tamarind Hotel dhow, MV nawal whereby they were taken for a cruise in the ocean. Imagine celebrating your birthday with your loved ones on a boat and dancing in the oceanic waves. It must be a good feeling and for sure that party was lit.

The party was attended by family members and close friends. What made it sweet; is that he invited his rescue team to celebrate with him.

Below are the photos of how he celebrated his birthday: