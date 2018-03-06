ALSO READ: Another battle between Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetoo...Who wears it best?

If there is an award ceremony we have all been waiting for, it’s the Oscars! It has all your favorite actors and actresses that have been featured in big films worldwide. The ceremony was marking the 90th annual ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Of course one of the reasons we waited for these awards in so much zeal is because of the fashion and that red carpet was lit this year. There was lots of sheer, sequined dresses, cold shoulder trend, simple nude makeup and the list is endless.

Below are some of the best looks that were worth talking about:

Taraji.P.Henson in a sheer dress with the high slit

Lindsey Vonn in a sheer mermaid gown

Sofia Carson in red flowy cap dress

Zendaya in a one-shoulder burgundy dress

Jennifer Lawrence in a shimmering sequined dress with straps

ALSO READ: 10 times Hassan Joho has proved he’s the most stylish governor Danai Gurira(Generale from Black Panther)in a strapless satin pink dress

Our very own Lupita Nyong'o in a sequined shimmering one shoulder dress

Margot Robbie in a white cold shoulder dress

Wonder woman Gal Godot stunned in a shimmering dress