These are some of the best looks that stood out at the Academy Awards

Shanniq Monicah

06th Mar 2018

If there is an award ceremony we have all been waiting for, it’s the Oscars! It has all your favorite actors and actresses that have been featured in big films worldwide. The ceremony was marking the 90th annual ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Of course one of the reasons we waited for these awards in so much zeal is because of the fashion and that red carpet was lit this year. There was lots of sheer, sequined dresses, cold shoulder trend, simple nude makeup and the list is endless.

Below are some of the best looks that were worth talking about:

Taraji.P.Henson in a sheer dress with the high slit

 

Lindsey Vonn in a sheer mermaid gown

 

Sofia Carson in red flowy cap dress

 

Zendaya in a one-shoulder burgundy dress

 

Jennifer Lawrence in a shimmering sequined dress with straps

 

Danai Gurira(Generale from Black Panther)in a strapless satin pink dress

 

Our very own Lupita Nyong'o in a sequined shimmering one shoulder dress

 

Margot Robbie in a white cold shoulder dress

 

Wonder woman Gal Godot stunned in a shimmering dress

 

Nicole Kidman in a blue strapless satin gown

 

