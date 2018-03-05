﻿ Finally! Grace Msalame’s baby daddy and wife welcome their new born : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Paul Ndichu and Maureen Momanyi are the new parents in town

Shanniq Monicah

05th Mar 2018

It’s baby time for our local celebrities and we cannot help but be happy for them for they are multiplying and filling the earth just as God commanded. Paul Ndichu and his wife Maureen Momanyi welcomed their new bundle of joy after the long wait.

Maureen in her baby bump

Janet Mbugua’s sister-in-law shared some interesting posts on her Instagram that got all the fans wishing them luck and telling them they chose a beautiful name, Kwanza.The posts were basically the baby’s name and she captioned how she is grateful to God for the new journey! As we can see in her baby bump shoots she was dressed in shades of pink which could tell us maybe it's a girl.

Below are the Instagram Posts she shared:

 

 

K.G.M ???? ? @littlecribs ??

A post shared by Mo' Momanyi (@mo.momanyi) on

