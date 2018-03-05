ALSO READ: Sexy photos of Pastor Nga’ng’as wife that prove he has the most beautiful wife

It’s baby time for our local celebrities and we cannot help but be happy for them for they are multiplying and filling the earth just as God commanded. Paul Ndichu and his wife Maureen Momanyi welcomed their new bundle of joy after the long wait.

Maureen in her baby bump

Janet Mbugua’s sister-in-law shared some interesting posts on her Instagram that got all the fans wishing them luck and telling them they chose a beautiful name, Kwanza.The posts were basically the baby’s name and she captioned how she is grateful to God for the new journey! As we can see in her baby bump shoots she was dressed in shades of pink which could tell us maybe it's a girl.

Below are the Instagram Posts she shared:

