Photos: Times that Lillian Muli has flaunted her growing baby bump

It is no secret; we like to follow the lives of celebrities. We want to be part of every step in their life journey. So, when they don’t share their journeys we get a little bit upset. One case is Lillian Muli, she is currently expecting but photos of her pregnancy are hard to come by. That saddens us!! We are not even sure what stage she is in. She is so secretive and we have to keep guessing.

Anyway, pregnancy is not a thing you can hide forever since there are even evident body changes.

Here is a compilation of photos that indicate the TV beauty is definitely in the family way.

We wish the beauty a smooth pregnancy.

