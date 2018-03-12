﻿ My new boyfriend is a messy kisser, please help : Evewoman - The Standard
Between The Sheets

We have a great relationship, he is good between the sheets but I can’t stand his kisses

Dr Cupid

12th Mar 2018

My new boyfriend is a terrible kisser! We have a great relationship and the sex is also great, but I can’t stand his kisses.

I love being kissed, but with him I find myself avoiding make-out sessions. He is way too rough and uses a lot of saliva and it makes me uncomfortable. He has started to notice that I avoid his kisses and I don’t know what to tell him. Please help!

Jacky

 

Hey Jacky,

Unfortunately, there is no right way or wrong way of kissing. What is disgusting to one person might be a turn on to another. The only way to be on the same page with your partner is talk about it. Tell him what you like and don’t like and take it from there.

Dr Cupid
