Kate the Actress reveals how she got pregnant at 19 years

The curvy Catherine Kamau has been sharing a lot of her life that we never knew and all these should come as a lesson. The wife to producer Phil opened up how she got pregnant at 19 years old, she was blessed with a handsome son called Leon who is growing into a mature young man. Kate revealed all these in an interview with Kalekye Mumo at Talk Central show which is aired on K24.

She added that she never got pregnant out of ignorance, the main reason was that she was never aware of family planning. Kate was on a campus located in Uganda whereby she was all by herself and later got a boyfriend and it happened. The former mother-in-law actor commented that her life changed completely.

This is something that happens and if you ever get in such a situation, learn from your mistakes, be strong, seek God and work hard. We love how she put her broken pieces together and she is living her dream motivating the young ladies.

