Why she has not slept with you yet

ALSO READ: Signs that he could be cheating on you

Just as the men love sex, the women love it too but you need to ask yourself why your girlfriend/date has never given in. Most men always expect that they can ‘gerrit’ anytime with any lady and later they are called ‘hoes’. No lady wants to be labeled a hoe because it’s not pleasing. Nothing boosts a man’s ego when he has already hit it and if she has not yet given in, there must be reasons which include:

It was just the first date- there are some women who avoid sex on the first day because she does not know the guy well. She needs some time to know him well before giving in. Others got to the extent of applying what Steve Harvey’s book was talking about ‘the 90-day rule’.

She could be having self-esteem issues- of course, there are times as a woman you don’t feel secure about your body. Maybe you have a pot belly, sketchy stretch marks, scars, big boobs and the likes. Remember that God created you fearfully and wonderfully so always know you are beautiful. Strut the scar, the stretch marks and be confident. The guy won’t even pay attention to that but your confidence.

She feels that you are not attractive enough for her- this will hit the man’s ego hard and it can really lower his self-esteem. Yes, she likes you and as you get deeper in knowing each other, she feels ‘naaaaaaah he is not my type’ and she will get distant as soon as possible.

She wants to wait until marriage- it may sound weird to some but there are ladies waiting to have sex on their first wedding night. This could be because of the religion and how she has been brought up. If you do not respect her decision, she will lose interest and it’s ‘boy bye’.

She could be a victim of rape/sexual abuse- maybe she was sexually molested when she was young, or it just happened. She appreciates you approaching her and wanting to date her but she cannot give in due to the trauma she faced. She could be ready to give you her cookie jar but the rape memories linger her mind.

ALSO READ: Please help! My manhood is too small, What drugs should i take to make it bigger?