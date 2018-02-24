﻿ Here is why you fart alot and why they smell so bad- and how you can stop them : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Why some farts smell so bad - and how to stop producing them

user-avatar
By
Mirror

24th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Surprising things your nails are trying to tell you

  • Whether you find farting funny, disgusting or like to pretend you never do it, it's a bodily function we all perform.
  • Also known as passing wind among other, less polite names, on average we produce half a litre of fart gas a day.

 

If everything is ticking along nicely, this fart gas is spread out over fourteen daily farts. But admit it, there are times when it seems as if you are exceeding this daily average. Why is this?

Dr Patricia Raymond, a physician and a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology spoke to Refinery29 and explained why some days are gassier than others.

1. In-flight farting

? Have you ever noticed how you're a bit more liberal with the farts when you're on an airplane? There is a genuine reason behind this. Research has shown how high altitude causes the gas in our bodies to expand.

In turn, this leads to bloating and eventually flatulence. Bearing in mind how packed commercial flights can be, it's enough to put anyone off getting on a plane ever again.

2. Healthy eating

ALSO READ: 5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

Not all the food we eat gets digested. Anything our small intestine doesn't process gets passed on to our large intestine where it brews. Unfortunately, we owe our smelliest farts to the healthiest foods. Fruit, vegetables, whole-grains and legumes all generate a stink.

Onions, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and sprouts contain a carbohydrate called raffinose, which the stomach and the small intestine are also unable to digest.

3. Too much air

There are two 'sources' of our farts. One is the gas produced in our large intestine. The other is the air we swallow, which makes its way through our digestive tract. The good news is if you're swallowing a lot of air, the farts which are a by-product tend to be odourless, rather than the silent-but-deadly variety.

It's called 'aerophagia' and it's caused by eating your meals quickly, chewing gum, or drinking lots of carbonated beverages.

4. Absorption

Now on to the silent-but-violent variety.

ALSO READ: 8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

  When farts are particularly unpleasant, it may be because our bodies are having trouble absorbing certain nutrients. We all react differently to various food types, but the most common one people experience problems with are the sugars from carbohydrates followed by lactose.

5. Something more serious

The quantity and 'quality' of our farts will differ from day to day. But Dr Raymond suggests recurrent episodes, or gas and bloating that comes with pain or other symptoms like diarrhoea or constipation, are worth talking to your doctor.

Excessive and bad smelling farts could be symptoms of medical conditions such as IBS and celiac disease.

telegram-follow
Farts
Health
Smelly farts
next

Related Stories

Surprising things your nails are trying to tell you

Health

Surprising things your nails are trying to tell you

By Esther Muchene

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

Health

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

By Shanniq Monicah

8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

Lady Speak

8 health hazards of contraceptives you did not know

By Esther Muchene

Diagnosed with Sickle-cell disease at three months, Baby Larissa has lived her life mostly in ambulances and hospital beds

Health

Diagnosed with Sickle-cell disease at three months, Baby Larissa has lived her life mostly in ambulances and hospital beds

By Derrick Oluoch

Common between the sheets injury most women don't know about

Between The Sheets

Common between the sheets injury most women don't know about

By Mirror

Five reasons you should not buy cheap roadside earphones

Health

Five reasons you should not buy cheap roadside earphones

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

My girlfriend left me because I cannot last more than a minute in bed. Please help me

Between The Sheets

My girlfriend left me because I cannot last more than a minute in bed. Please help me

By Maggie Gitu

Can a relationship last if the woman is making more money than the man?

Marriage Advice

Can a relationship last if the woman is making more money than the man?

By VIvianne Wandera

Date from hell: Don't do what this woman did on a date

My Man

Date from hell: Don't do what this woman did on a date

By Tony Mochama

I almost died after giving birth to my daughter: Serena Williams talks about her difficult childbirth

The Clinic

I almost died after giving birth to my daughter: Serena Williams talks about her difficult childbirth

By CNN

Here is what men with huge manhoods have to deal with

My Man

Here is what men with huge manhoods have to deal with

By Wanja Mbuthia

Here is why you fart alot and why they smell so bad- and how you can stop them

Readers Lounge

Here is why you fart alot and why they smell so bad- and how you can stop them

By Mirror

True love exists: Meet the couple that married and had no home to go to, had to be hosted by a friend

Marriage Advice

True love exists: Meet the couple that married and had no home to go to, had to be hosted by a friend

By Gardy Chacha

Amazing ideas for your bridesmaid’s dresses that will leave the men lusting

Bridal

Amazing ideas for your bridesmaid’s dresses that will leave the men lusting

By Shanniq Monicah

Evewoman