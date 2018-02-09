﻿ VIDEO: Woman narrates how she escaped death by a whisker as her husband of 20 years tried killing her : Evewoman - The Standard
Marriage Advice

Video: Evil husband laid a trap for his wife of 20-years and tried killing her

By
Wanja Mbuthia

09th Feb 2018

Fathumo* 37, is a mother of six who escaped death by whisker from her husband of 20 years. The two have had marital issues for a while and Fathumo admits that her husband Said Osman, has been assaulting her for quite a while but she chose to stay.

According to her, every time she sort help from elders, they always told her to persevere since she has already given birth and was married to Said Salim. According to Fathumo*, the husband insults her and beats her up in the presence of her kids.

She claims that she has reported this matter to the police but it has fruitless.

Take a look at the moving video:

https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/ktnnews/video/2000149671/-a-wife-of-twenty-years-as-well-as-a-mother-of-six-escapes-death-narrowly-in-south-b

