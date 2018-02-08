﻿ These Throwback Photos of Diamond Platinumz will make your realize money changes people : Evewoman - The Standard
Diamond Platinumz emerges from poverty to one of the most respected and successful African musician

Shanniq Monicah

08th Feb 2018

Oh my! Oh my! It’s true ‘kila mtu hutoka mbali’ as it’s said. Diamond Platinumz is one major African music artist who has grown and we can all see that. We are very proud of him and we could not be happier that he is representing our African Continent. Diamond has never been shy of his past and he is a perfect example to the rest of the celebrities that never appreciate where they started. Diamond started singing when he was really young and he has never given up.

Would you agree with me that money changes people?

 

BEFORE PICTURES OF DIAMOND PLATINUMZ

When he was a youngie ......
Vipusa bado walimnyemelea!eh....
weuh! Diamond katushtua tu!
Kweli ametoka mbali na haringi!
Alijua anataka kuimba tangu utotoni
Akaimba kamwambie....

 

 

AFTER PICS OF DIAMOND PLATINUMZ

