ALSO READ: Meet the sexy voluptuous American-Kenyan Song bird that leaves Kenyan men lusting

Oh my! Oh my! It’s true ‘kila mtu hutoka mbali’ as it’s said. Diamond Platinumz is one major African music artist who has grown and we can all see that. We are very proud of him and we could not be happier that he is representing our African Continent. Diamond has never been shy of his past and he is a perfect example to the rest of the celebrities that never appreciate where they started. Diamond started singing when he was really young and he has never given up.

Would you agree with me that money changes people?

BEFORE PICTURES OF DIAMOND PLATINUMZ

When he was a youngie ......

Vipusa bado walimnyemelea!eh....

weuh! Diamond katushtua tu!

Kweli ametoka mbali na haringi!

Alijua anataka kuimba tangu utotoni

Akaimba kamwambie....

AFTER PICS OF DIAMOND PLATINUMZ

ALSO READ: Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial