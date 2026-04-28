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Turkana leaders hail launch of Ateker Council to boost peace efforts

By Lucas Ngasike | Apr. 28, 2026
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Interior PS Raymond Omollo and security bosses during the launch of Ateker Leaders Council in Lodwar. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

Turkana leaders have welcomed the operationalisation of the Ateker Leaders Council, describing it as a landmark achievement expected to accelerate peace and unlock economic growth across the region’s volatile borderlands.

The leaders, led by Special Envoy for Peace in the Ateker region, John Munyes, described the council’s establishment as a breakthrough in the long-running quest for stability among Ateker communities spread across East Africa.

The council was recently launched in Lodwar by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, accompanied by East African Community and ASAL Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul, marking the formal start of its operations.

Speaking at Lotainit in Turkana North, Munyes said the council offers a structured platform for dialogue and cooperation among communities bound by shared cultural and historical ties across borders. 

He noted that the framework will deepen collaboration between Kenya and its neighbours, Uganda, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, to enhance cross-border harmony among the Ateker people.

“The operationalisation of the Leaders Council marks a new chapter in our quest for sustainable peace. Through unity and structured engagement, we can address conflicts that have affected our people for decades,” Munyes said.

Special envoy for peace in the Ateker region, John Munyes, addresses Jukwaa la Usalama in Lodwar. [Lucas Ngasike, Standard]

He observed that coordinated efforts between the national and county governments were already yielding results, with improved security and better community relations in parts of the Ateker borderlands.

Munyes further lauded President William Samoei Ruto for championing cross-border peace initiatives, saying the President’s commitment has been instrumental in stabilising the region.

According to the Special Envoy, sustained backing from national leadership alongside grassroots peace-building mechanisms will entrench stability and open up opportunities for trade, investment and social development. 

He expressed optimism that the Ateker communities would continue to support the President’s peace and development agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen said the peace initiatives were already bearing fruit, with communities in Turkana, Karamoja, Toposa and Nyangatom border areas beginning to enjoy the dividends of stability.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai affirmed the county government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the council’s work.

“To reinforce the peace-building structure and support the newly operationalised Ateker Council, the county has deliberately invested in water, health, education and trade projects in strategic areas such as Kibish, Loitanit and Kaikor. We are working closely with the Office of the Peace Envoy to roll out more projects,” he said.

The governor added that consultations with local elders would be intensified to ensure their inclusion in peace-building programmes, noting that their involvement is critical to achieving lasting and community-owned solutions. 

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Related Topics

Ateker Leaders Council Turkana Leaders Cross-border Security Turkana Peace Efforts
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