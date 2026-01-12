×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Drought fuels tensions at Kenya-Ethiopia border

By Lucas Ngasike | Jan. 12, 2026

A deserted village of Todonyang along the Kenya -Ethiopia border that has faced the Merille militia brutally, on February 28, 2025. [File, Standard]

There are fears of fresh conflict along the Kokuro–Todonyang border corridor linking Kenya and Ethiopia, as worsening drought condition force pastoralist communities into contested grazing zones in search of water and pasture.

Local peace actors have raised alarm over escalating tensions between the Turkana and Dassanech communities, warning that competition over shrinking resources could trigger renewed violence if interventions are not undertaken.

Achegei Adan, a peace officer with the Turkana County Directorate of Peace Building, cautioned that the situation remains fragile, noting that drought has begun to displace Turkana pastoralists into historically volatile areas near the border.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Unless immediate measures are taken by community actors, the county government, and the national government, the situation could spiral out of control,” Achegei warned.

For the past two months, the Turkana–Dassanech corridor has experienced a surge in insecurity, marked by frequent raids and killings around the lake and gulf areas of Nakinu, Arim, Welegech, Loyoro, and Nasekon.

These incidents have significantly weakened coordination and peaceful coexistence between communities in Kokuro, Todonyang, and neighbouring Dassanech areas.

Last week, pastoralists from Kibish, Lokomarinyang, and Kokuro reportedly moved through Nasekon and Loyoro toward the gulf, edging closer to Dassanech grazing zones as drought conditions worsened.

 Special Peace Envoy for the Ateker Region, John Munyes, emphasized the need for an urgent peace response to manage tensions arising from the sharing of cross-border resources.

“There is a critical need for immediate dialogue and peace engagement to prevent conflict linked to shared natural resources at the border points,” Munyes said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kokuro–Todonyang Border Kenya-Ethiopia Boarder Turkana And Dassanech Communities Drought
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
25 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
25 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 25 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 25 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 25 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 25 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved