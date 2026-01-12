Drought fuels tensions at Kenya-Ethiopia border

A deserted village of Todonyang along the Kenya -Ethiopia border that has faced the Merille militia brutally, on February 28, 2025. [File, Standard]

There are fears of fresh conflict along the Kokuro–Todonyang border corridor linking Kenya and Ethiopia, as worsening drought condition force pastoralist communities into contested grazing zones in search of water and pasture.

Local peace actors have raised alarm over escalating tensions between the Turkana and Dassanech communities, warning that competition over shrinking resources could trigger renewed violence if interventions are not undertaken.

Achegei Adan, a peace officer with the Turkana County Directorate of Peace Building, cautioned that the situation remains fragile, noting that drought has begun to displace Turkana pastoralists into historically volatile areas near the border.

“Unless immediate measures are taken by community actors, the county government, and the national government, the situation could spiral out of control,” Achegei warned.

For the past two months, the Turkana–Dassanech corridor has experienced a surge in insecurity, marked by frequent raids and killings around the lake and gulf areas of Nakinu, Arim, Welegech, Loyoro, and Nasekon.

These incidents have significantly weakened coordination and peaceful coexistence between communities in Kokuro, Todonyang, and neighbouring Dassanech areas.

Last week, pastoralists from Kibish, Lokomarinyang, and Kokuro reportedly moved through Nasekon and Loyoro toward the gulf, edging closer to Dassanech grazing zones as drought conditions worsened.

Special Peace Envoy for the Ateker Region, John Munyes, emphasized the need for an urgent peace response to manage tensions arising from the sharing of cross-border resources.

“There is a critical need for immediate dialogue and peace engagement to prevent conflict linked to shared natural resources at the border points,” Munyes said.