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Gone without a trace: Unresolved disappearances haunt Kenyans

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 8, 2026
Families of missing Kenyans continue to seek answers years after their loved ones vanished without a trace. [Courtesy]

For years, hundreds of Kenyan families have lived in agony, trapped between hope and despair, as they search for loved ones who disappeared without a trace.

While some missing persons are eventually found alive or dead, others vanish, leaving behind unanswered questions, not to mention grieving families.

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