Gone without a trace: Unresolved disappearances haunt Kenyans

For years, hundreds of Kenyan families have lived in agony, trapped between hope and despair, as they search for loved ones who disappeared without a trace.
While some missing persons are eventually found alive or dead, others vanish, leaving behind unanswered questions, not to mention grieving families.
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