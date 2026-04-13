Disarmament drive divides Turkana leaders as violence escalates

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Interior PS Raymond Omollo and security bosses during the launch of Ateker Leaders Council in Lodwar. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

The launch of the Ateker Leaders Council in Lodwar was intended to mark a new chapter of unity and cross-border peace among communities in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Instead, the high-profile gathering exposed sharp divisions among leaders over the ongoing disarmament in Turkana, with growing concern that the operation meant to restore order may be deepening tensions on the ground.

The event, presided over by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, brought together key regional figures, including East African Community Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul Moe and Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai.

Also in attendance were Members of Parliament Ekwom Nabuin, Epuyo Nanok, Protus Akujah, Oku Kaunya and Emathe Namwar.

The focus of the meeting was the operationalisation of the Ateker Leaders Council, a platform designed to promote locally driven solutions to insecurity, particularly cattle rustling and cross-border conflicts that have plagued the region for decades.

Leaders hailed the initiative as timely and necessary, but the optimism was quickly overshadowed by disagreements on how the government is handling disarmament.

PS Omollo defended the ongoing security operation, insisting that it is a critical step toward restoring stability by removing illegal firearms from circulation.

He pointed out that banditry has devastated livelihoods and hindered development across the region, making decisive action unavoidable.

“The operation is disarmament to map out illegal guns. This project is part of ensuring security so that guns do not remain in the wrong hands,” he said, adding that several weapons have already been recovered.

He maintained that the mop-up of illegal firearms will continue as long as the threat persists, while cautioning that individuals sponsoring violence will face legal consequences regardless of their status.

Despite these assurances, local leaders expressed deep unease, painting a picture of an operation that is increasingly controversial among the very communities it is meant to protect.

Governor Lomorukai emerged as a central voice of dissent, criticising what he described as heavy-handed tactics and raising alarm over alleged human rights violations.

While acknowledging the importance of disarmament, he questioned the approach being used, arguing that it risks alienating the population.

“We have had disarmament exercises before, including the Michuki disarmament, where about 1,500 guns were surrendered.

But what we are seeing now is different,” he said. “I don’t think the President intended to cause pain and torture to women.

Women are being beaten and stripped naked.”

He called for a more structured and humane process, suggesting that voluntary surrender of firearms, backed by proper engagement, would be more effective and sustainable.

The governor also raised concerns about what he termed selective enforcement, warning that disarming Turkana communities while leaving neighbouring regions armed is creating a dangerous imbalance.

“We are being disarmed while neighbouring communities still have guns. Pokots in areas like Tiaty and Lokwamosing continue to raid and hide in mountainous terrain where security forces are not going,” he said. “Turkana East has been raided six times in a week. Our people have nowhere to run.”

His remarks highlighted a growing fear that the operation, rather than enhancing security, may be exposing residents to greater risk.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ishuu echoed similar concerns, even as she reaffirmed support for disarmament as a necessary step toward peace.

“We support disarmament because we have lost people and property, and we don’t want illegal weapons in the hands of criminals,” she said. “But the manner in which the operation is being carried out in West Pokot and Turkana is what we don’t agree with.”

She criticised security officers for targeting civilians instead of actual criminals.

“SOG should stop harassing women who are selling vegetables in the market, pastors and teachers in town. Criminals are not in town—they have gone to hide out in the bushes,” she added.

Her sentiments reflect a broader frustration among residents who feel caught in the middle of a security operation that is failing to distinguish between law-abiding citizens and armed offenders.

As leaders debated the merits and flaws of the disarmament exercise, a separate incident underscored the fragile and volatile security environment in the region.

ODM deputy chairman Abraham Losinyen was violently attacked by suspected goons in what witnesses described as a coordinated and brutal assault.

The attackers reportedly broke both his hands and vandalised his vehicle before fleeing, leaving residents shocked and fearful.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many viewing it as a troubling sign of rising politically linked violence in Turkana.

Leaders were quick to condemn the attack, calling for accountability and an end to the use of violence in political disputes.

Turkana Central MP Namwar issued a strong warning against politicians who engage criminal gangs.

“We must bring to an end the culture of politicians using goons to intimidate and harm opponents. Leadership must be about service, not violence, and those behind such acts must be held accountable,” the MP said.

Turkana North MP Nabuin also condemned the incident, urging calm and swift justice.

“What happened to Abraham Losinyen is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. Political differences should never be resolved through violence. We call on security agencies to act swiftly and ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.

The convergence of disarmament tensions and political violence has placed the Ateker Leaders Council initiative under intense scrutiny.

While the council offers hope for long-term peace through dialogue and cooperation, its success will depend heavily on how current security operations are conducted.

Governor Lomorukai emphasised the need for intelligence-led approaches, arguing that effective disarmament must be fair, targeted, and respectful of human rights.

“There should be proper intelligence in identifying culprits. You cannot pick from one person and leave the next,” he said, noting that difficult terrain and logistical challenges also complicate operations.

Beyond security, he highlighted the economic potential that peace could unlock, pointing to infrastructure development as a key driver of transformation.

“If roads like Lokipoto to Kotido, Kaikor to Ethiopia, and Nadapal are opened, Turkana can become the food hub of the country,” he said.

As the region stands at this critical juncture, the question remains whether the current approach will deliver the peace it promises or deepen the divisions it seeks to resolve.

For many in Turkana, the answer lies not just in disarming communities, but in doing so with fairness, dignity, and trust.