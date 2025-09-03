Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Consuming 50 grams of almonds, roughly 45 nuts, each day may help improve cholesterol levels and deliver a variety of metabolic health benefits
By Noel Nabiswa 9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Ever had that weird, twisty feeling in your belly just before a big test or a make-or-break presentation and suddenly your stomach feels like it is doing somersaults?
By Ryan Kerubo 10h ago
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Sometimes I’m too tired, I have things to do, or I’m just not in the mood. But saying no is hard! I worry that I’m hurting my husband when I say no. How can I say no and still feel close to him?
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
By Chris Hart
Sep. 2, 2025
Sep. 2, 2025
By Mugambi Mbaabu Sep. 3, 2025
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 3, 2025
By Esther Muchene Sep. 2, 2025
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
While chamomile is well-known for its use in tea and its calming properties, it has also been incorporated into cocktails, either as an infusion or as a component in liqueurs
By Molly Chebet Aug. 22, 2025
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 20, 2025
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 16, 2025
By Molly Chebet Aug. 15, 2025
By Esther Muchene Aug. 26, 2025
By Esther Muchene Aug. 21, 2025
Best products for relaxed 4C hair
The chemicals used in relaxing weaken the hair fibre, leaving it more susceptible to dryness, brittleness and breakage, especially at the delicate point where new growth meets the relaxed strands
By Esther Muchene Aug. 12, 2025
By Esther Muchene Jul. 30, 2025
Birth order theory: What birth orders work best for marriage?
Does being a first, middle or last child really change how relationships work, or is it purely about following your heart?
By Eve Waruingi May. 17, 2025
By Gardy Chacha Apr. 12, 2025