Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol

Consuming 50 grams of almonds, roughly 45 nuts,  each day may help improve cholesterol levels and deliver a variety of metabolic health benefits
Living
By Noel Nabiswa 9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health

Ever had that weird, twisty feeling in your belly just before a big test or a make-or-break presentation and suddenly your stomach feels like it is doing somersaults?
Health
By Ryan Kerubo 10h ago
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?

Sometimes I’m too tired, I have things to do, or I’m just not in the mood. But saying no is hard! I worry that I’m hurting my husband when I say no. How can I say no and still feel close to him?

Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
What you need to know about loud budgeting
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
Sep. 3, 2025
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
Why does making out feel so awkward with a new partner?
By Chris Hart
Sep. 2, 2025
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
By Esther Muchene
Sep. 2, 2025
LIVING

FOOD

Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan

By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial

While chamomile is well-known for its use in tea and its calming properties, it has also been incorporated into cocktails, either as an infusion or as a component in liqueurs
By Molly Chebet Aug. 22, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 20, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 16, 2025
Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
By Molly Chebet Aug. 15, 2025
Fashion & Beauty

Products to watch out for if you have sensitive skin
By Esther Muchene Aug. 26, 2025
What your itchy face is telling you
By Esther Muchene Aug. 21, 2025

Best products for relaxed 4C hair

The chemicals used in relaxing weaken the hair fibre, leaving it more susceptible to dryness, brittleness and breakage, especially at the delicate point where new growth meets the relaxed strands
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene Aug. 12, 2025
What to do when products cause skin reactions
By Esther Muchene Jul. 30, 2025
Videos

All Woman: Tea Etiquette
By Evewoman Desk 9yrs ago

VIDEO: Match made in the newsroom: Betty Kyallo weds Dennis Okari
By Evewoman Desk 9yrs ago

Thriving in a male dominated world - Justice Njoki Ndungu
By Evewoman Desk 9yrs ago

Ladies Quit Average Attitude - Caroline Mutoko
By Evewoman Desk 9yrs ago

Eve Woman organises International Day of the Girl Child
By Evewoman Desk 10yrs ago

Podcast

Podcast | 9yrs ago
Podcast | 9yrs ago
Podcast | 9yrs ago
Podcast | 9yrs ago
Podcast | 10yrs ago
Podcast | 11yrs ago
The Standard Insider

Premium
Birth order theory: What birth orders work best for marriage?

Does being a first, middle or last child really change how relationships work, or is it purely about following your heart?
By Eve Waruingi May. 17, 2025
Premium
Pay gap: Why a woman earns Sh27 less for every Sh100 by a man
By Gardy Chacha Apr. 12, 2025
.

Relationships

Relationships
By Chris Hart Sep. 3, 2025
Relationships
By Chris Hart Sep. 2, 2025
Reclaim your pleasure from guilt and silence
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 30, 2025
How do I get my family to stop pressuring me to marry?
Relationships
By Chris Hart Aug. 26, 2025
.

