Trouble in paradise: Hired crowds, internal revolt rock Oburu's ODM

The ODM party, once known for drawing organic crowds without spending a shilling, is now reportedly spending millions to mobilise supporters for its rallies to project strength and loyalty.
The partyfaces a daunting task of rebuilding trust among its supporters after a difficult week that has exposed internal fault lines and emerging rivalries. Sources say the use of inducements to boost attendance at party events is increasingly becoming commonplace.
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