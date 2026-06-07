Trouble in paradise: Hired crowds, internal revolt rock Oburu's ODM

ODM leader Oburu Oginga addresses a rally in Kisumu. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM party, once known for drawing organic crowds without spending a shilling, is now reportedly spending millions to mobilise supporters for its rallies to project strength and loyalty.

The party faces a daunting task of rebuilding trust among its supporters after a difficult week that has exposed internal fault lines and emerging rivalries. Sources say the use of inducements to boost attendance at party events is increasingly becoming commonplace.