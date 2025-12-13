×
The Standard

Ateker community endorse former Ethiopia PM as their patron

By Lucas Ngasike | Dec. 13, 2025

Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn  during the African Leaders to Unlock Financing for Conservation in Africa conference at Radisson Blu hotel,Nairobi. June 21st ,2022. [FILE,Standard]

Ateker community members living in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia have formally endorsed former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn as their patron and Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo as assistant patron of the newly established Ateker Leaders Council.

The announcement was made during the signing of the Council’s constitution and resolutions in Lodwar, Turkana County, on Thursday.

Uganda’s State Minister for Minerals and Senior Presidential Adviser Peter Lokeris confirmed the endorsements at a meeting attended by representatives from the four Ateker nations — Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia —alongside the African Union, East African Community Secretariat, Intergovernmental Authority on Drought and Development, and development partners.

The forum brought together delegations from across the Ateker region to finalise a cooperative framework aimed at strengthening cross-border peace, cultural unity, and shared development among borderland communities.

Although Ethiopia did not sign the Ateker Leaders Council pact, its delegation emphasised that the government needed more consultations with Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia deferred its endorsement citing the need for more time to address outstanding concerns within sections of the pact. The country joined the process only a month ago.

“The decision was procedural, not political, underscoring Ethiopia’s continued goodwill and intention to align with the initiative once its internal review processes are completed,” said Fitsum Girma, head of the Ethiopian delegation.

Girma reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to long-term stability among Ateker communities.

