Mombasa Jubilee officials hit back at UDA over attacks on Uhuru

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Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during a past event. [File, Standard]

Mombasa Jubilee Party leaders have defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta against what they termed as persistent attacks by leaders affiliated to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, accusing the government of using the former president as a scapegoat for its failures.

The leaders criticised remarks made by East African Legislative Assembly member Hassan Omar, who claimed Uhuru was to blame for many of the current problems facing Kenyans.

Mombasa Jubilee Party Chairman Richard Barake said Uhuru deserves respect for peacefully handing over power after serving two terms in office and implementing several infrastructure projects across the country.

He argued that the Jubilee administration spearheaded major development projects in the Coast region, including the construction of the Dongo Kundu bypass, the expansion of roads linking Mombasa to the airport, Makupa bridge project, and the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Bakake also cited dredging works at the port of Mombasa and key road projects in Kilifi County as evidence of the previous administration’s commitment to regional development.

“UDA leaders should not use Uhuru as a scapegoat for the government’s failure to deliver to Kenyans,” he said.

Omar, who is also the UDA secretary general, recently engaged in a series of scathing verbal attacks on Uhuru, accusing the former president of sponsoring opposition groups to sabotage President William Ruto’s administration.

He also accused the Uhuru legacy of political “co-manship.”

Mombasa Jubilee Party aspirant Daniel Kitsao described the 2027 General Election as a “liberation struggle” for coastal residents, claiming the region continues to suffer under poor leadership.

He pointed to the ongoing water crisis in Mombasa, saying only a small percentage of residents have reliable access to water despite the county being surrounded by the ocean.

Kitsao also criticised the government for cases of insecurity and juvenile gangs in the Coast region following Kenya Kwanza government’s failure to create employment.

Mombasa Jubilee deputy treasurer Bahati Umazi criticised the government over healthcare and land issues.

She claimed mothers were suffering following the replacement of the Linda Mama programme and accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of neglecting indigenous coastal communities amid rising land disputes.

Former Kilifi Town Council chairman Anthony Kingi challenged the Kenya Kwanza administration to focus on addressing unemployment, poverty and the proposed Finance Bill 2026/2027 instead of attacking former leaders.

They warned that Kenyans were increasingly frustrated by the high cost of living and unfulfilled promises.

“I urge Kenyans not to be distracted by the attacks on Uhuru Kenyatta and focus on critically analysing the current Finance Bill 2026/2027 as it will impact their lives for a whole year. The Bill should be a priority for all Kenyans,” he said.

Jubilee officials maintained that if the current administration fails to meet public expectations, voters will have an opportunity to seek alternative leadership in the next General Election.