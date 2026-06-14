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Same old politics: Why the Kikuyu remain Kenya's default villains

By Macharia Munene | Jun. 14, 2026

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses the Press at the party headquarters in Nairobi, on May 25, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kikuyu bashing, one of Kenya’s favourite political pastimes, has a pattern to it that leaves tastes of bitterness and desperation. Although it is largely driven from outside the community, it often receives support from internal collaborators who appear eager to advance perceived personal interests. Such collaborators operate on a peculiar but common philosophy: Wa Muingi Uragaga Karimu — public concerns kill a fool.

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