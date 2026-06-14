Bitok's 2027 governor Bid stirs debate as Uasin Gishu political battle hots up

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok unsuccessfully vied for Uasin Gishu governorship in the 2013 and 2022 elections. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok last year announced his bid for Uasin Gishu governorship in the 2027 General Election, raising questions.

Bitok, who lost to incumbent Governor Jonathan Bii in the 2022 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries, said he was ready for a political comeback. True to his words, the PS has been traversing the county in a bid to persuade locals to support him.