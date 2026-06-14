Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bitok's 2027 governor Bid stirs debate as Uasin Gishu political battle hots up

By Standard Team | Jun. 14, 2026
Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok unsuccessfully vied for Uasin Gishu governorship in the 2013 and 2022 elections. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok last year announced his bid for Uasin Gishu governorship in the 2027 General Election, raising questions.

Bitok, who lost to incumbent Governor Jonathan Bii in the 2022 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries, said he was ready for a political comeback. True to his words, the PS has been traversing the county in a bid to persuade locals to support him.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Uasin Gishu Governorship Tourism PS Julius Bitok Governor Jonathan Bii 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
33 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
National
By Francis Ontomwa
33 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
National
By Peter Muiruri
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
By Francis Ontomwa 33 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
By Graham Kajilwa 33 mins ago
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
By Peter Muiruri 33 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
By Edwin Nyarangi 33 mins ago
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved