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Storm over medical schools as most found unfit to train doctors

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jun. 13, 2026
Uzima university school of medicine . [File]

Shocking details have emerged about the state of medical and dental training in the country after a regional audit found that only three of 13 inspected institutions met the standards required to train future doctors and dentists.

The new report by the East African Community (EAC) found the two major institutions offering medicine and dental training Moi and University of Nairobi  had not met the required qualifications to host the program recommending a review of the standards.

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Healthcare Education EAC Audit Report Medical Training Standards Dental Training Crisis
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