Mwandime welcomes fencing of Tsavo amid protests by Kajiado leaders

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Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadiwe says the electric fence will reduce human-wildlife conflict. [File, Standard]

Amid the ongoing controversy over plans to put up an electric fence around the 3,200-square-kilometre Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadiwe has said the project is beneficial.

This comes following recent protests by leaders and pastoralist communities within Kajiado against plans by Kenya Wildlife Service to put up the fence around Tsavo West and Chyulu Hills National Parks.

The residents argued that the barriers will block vital livestock grazing routes and trap wildlife inside village lands, escalating human-animal conflicts.

But Governor Mwadime said the initiative will reduce human-wildlife conflict while creating new economic opportunities for communities living around the conservation area.

He said for many years, communities have borne the brunt of wildlife incursions, destroying crops, loss of livestock, damage to property and, in some instances, loss of human life.

“As the largest conservation fencing project within Taita Taveta County, the initiative is expected to foster harmonious coexistence between people and wildlife while protecting one of the county’s most treasured ecological assets,” he said

“Beyond enhancing conservation efforts, the project will provide much-needed peace of mind to families living near Tsavo, many of whom have lived under the constant threat of wildlife invasions for decades,” he added

At the same time, the project contractors have been urged to prioritise local suppliers and service providers by sourcing construction materials, transport services, accommodation, food supplies, fuel and equipment from businesses within the county.

“This will ensure that the economic benefits generated by the project directly support local enterprises and livelihoods,” the governor said.