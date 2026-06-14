Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bitok under fire as criticism mounts over his leadership and political activities

By Julius Chepkwony | Jun. 14, 2026

Former Education PS Julius Bitok when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Education at Continental House in Nairobi, on February 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok is finding himself in the middle of a storm as criticism over his leadership grows. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Tourism PS Julius Bitok Schools Unrest Governor Jonathan Bii Utumishi Girls Academy
.

Latest Stories

World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
World half-marathon bronze medallist Reline targets strong season
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
34 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
National
By Francis Ontomwa
34 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
National
By Peter Muiruri
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
By Francis Ontomwa 34 mins ago
Kenyan birthright on auction: Inside illegal issuance of IDs, passports to foreigners
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
By Graham Kajilwa 34 mins ago
Diesel drops by Sh10 as petrol, kerosene remain unchanged
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
By Peter Muiruri 34 mins ago
How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Kang'ata joins opposition camp as 2027 race heats up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved