Nyandarua launches Jitume digital hub to drive innovation

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Technopolis Development Authority has officially launched the Ol Kalou Jitume Digital Hub at the Ol Kalou Technical and Vocational College (TVC) in Nyandarua County.

This marks the 112th hub that the authority, formerly known as the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, has launched nationwide.

The launch signifies a major step in the government’s effort to expand digital access, empower youth with future-ready skills, and promote digital entrepreneurship, demonstrating a strong commitment to national development.

The event also celebrated the graduation of 106 trainees who completed the Jitume Digital Enablement Programme, joining a growing network of digital champions empowered with practical skills to participate in the digital and creative economy.

In addition, 200 beneficiaries have received support through the programme, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to inclusive digital transformation.

The Ol Kalou Jitume Digital Hub was equipped with 50 devices and is designed to serve as a centre for digital skills development, innovation, online work opportunities, and digital entrepreneurship.

Equipped with modern technology and supported through a collaborative public-sector approach, the hub will provide youth with access to training, mentorship, and digital job opportunities.

The launch aligns with the government's broader vision of creating a digitally empowered society and ensuring that no region is left behind in the digital transformation journey, with almost 350 Jitume Digital Hubs already established.

Jackie Kiaraho, Technopolis Development Authority Board Member and the chief guest, highlighted the opportunities the hub offers to youth, encouraging them to embrace digital skills and unlock new pathways for their futures.

“The Ol Kalou Jitume Digital Hub offers young people opportunities for inclusion and empowerment. Through Jitume, we are providing digital skills, tools, and opportunities that enable youth to succeed in the modern economy," said Jackie Kiaraho, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement.

In the same breath, the authority’s Chief Executive Officer, John Paul Okwiri, emphasised the transformative impact of the Jitume Digital Programme across the country.

He highlighted that since 2023, the programme has trained over 140,000 youth and connected more than 41,000 to economic opportunities, moving closer to the goal of training one million Kenyans, illustrating its tangible impact.

“As we celebrate the graduation of 106 digital champions today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a digitally skilled workforce that will drive Kenya's innovation agenda and contribute meaningfully to national development. We look forward to having more youth celebrate their graduations and earn a living from it." He said.

For many graduates, the programme has already begun transforming lives.

Loise Wanjiru Njoroge, one of the graduates from the programme, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity.

“Before joining the Jitume programme, I had limited exposure to digital work opportunities. Through the training, I gained practical digital skills, confidence, and a better understanding of how to earn income online. The programme has opened new possibilities for my future, and I am excited to apply what I have learned to build my career in the digital economy.” She said,

Njoroge observed that the programme continues to play a critical role in advancing the digital economy by providing young people with relevant digital skills, improving access to technology, and connecting graduates to meaningful economic opportunities.