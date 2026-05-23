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Kajiado leaders defend Uhuru against political attacks

By Josphat Kinyanjui | May. 23, 2026
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Jeremiah Kioni meets residents in Namanga, where he defended former President Uhuru Kenyatta and called for political tolerance and respect for retired leaders.[ Josphat Kinyanjui, Standard]

Leaders in Kajiado have come out strongly in defence of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning politicians against dragging his name into what they termed as petty politics and reckless political attacks.

 Led by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, the leaders said Uhuru’s contribution to Kenya’s development remains visible across the country and should not be reduced to political ridicule and public insults.

 Kioni said leaders must uphold respect for former heads of state and avoid divisive politics that threaten national unity and cohesion.

 According to the leaders, recent political remarks directed at the former president are unfortunate and risk lowering the standards of political discourse in the country.

 They criticised politicians accused of making statements that demean retired leaders, saying such utterances do not promote peace, unity or mature politics.

 Their remarks come in the wake of recent sentiments by some Coast leaders, especially Hassan Omar Hassan, which have sparked sharp reactions from Uhuru’s allies and supporters.

 Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko said leaders should shift focus from personal attacks and instead address the pressing challenges affecting ordinary Kenyans, including the high cost of living, unemployment and economic hardship.

 She said Kenyans expect leaders to provide solutions and unite the country rather than engage in endless political confrontations.

 Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi echoed the sentiments, saying former President Uhuru Kenyatta played a key role in transforming infrastructure, improving regional integration and supporting economic growth during his tenure.

 The leaders maintained that despite political differences, retired presidents deserve dignity, recognition and protection from sustained political hostility.

 They further warned that continued attacks against former leaders could create a dangerous political culture where respect for institutions and leadership is eroded.

 According to the leaders, Kenya’s democracy thrives when leaders tolerate differing opinions and engage each other respectfully without resorting to insults and political provocation.

 They called for political maturity and restraint ahead of heightened political activities in the country, urging leaders to embrace issue-based politics instead of personal wars.

 The leaders spoke in Namanga during a retirement ceremony for a teacher, where they also urged Kenyans to remain united despite growing political tensions acr

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Political Tolerance Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee Party Jeremiah Kioni
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