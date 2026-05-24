Residents oppose planned establishment of a nuclear power plant

Audio By Vocalize

The government is facing a herculean task to convince residents of Bondo to accept the planned construction of a Sh500 billion nuclear plant in the area.

The project was first rejected by Kilifi residents before the government shifted its attention to Bondo area as the latest site for the project.

However, the latest push has also run into headwinds after residents of Lenya staged protests to compel the government to transfer the project elsewhere, raising concerns over possible displacement, environmental risks and alleged intimidation by leaders supporting the project.

Speaking during a press conference held on Thursday, the residents said they were worried that Project Affected Persons (PAPs) could be displaced from their ancestral land if the project proceeds.

Led by Humphrey Opondo, the residents claimed the community had not been adequately consulted before Lenya was identified as one of the proposed sites for the nuclear facility.

“We will be displaced and this will interfere with our traditions and economic activities as a community,” said Opondo.

The residents also questioned the credibility of the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report linked to the project, alleging that the process may have been compromised.

They expressed fears that the environmental and social effects of the plant had not been fully explained to local communities, particularly those dependent on fishing and mining for their livelihoods.

Erick Wan’goma, another resident said the area’s pressing needs remained basic infrastructure and social services rather than a nuclear project.

“What we need are good roads, schools and health facilities, not a nuclear plant,” he said.

Wan’goma further claimed that some politicians were using threats and forceful rhetoric to push support for the project despite public resistance.

“We are concerned by chest-thumping politicians claiming the project will be forced onto the people,” he said.

Another resident, Daniel Onaga, called on local leaders to intervene and ensure the voices of residents are respected before any decisions are made.

“We want leaders to stand with the people and protect our interests,” he said.

Gorrety Ogombe said residents were satisfied with their current economic activities such as fishing and mining and feared the project could disrupt their livelihoods.

Speaking separately, Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda called on the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) to fast-track public engagement forums to enable residents to better understand the proposed project.

The lawmaker said there was need for more civic education and stakeholder involvement to address fears and misconceptions surrounding the planned nuclear power plant.

With the groundbreaking for the project set for 2027, the residents urged the government and relevant agencies to suspend plans for the plant until comprehensive public participation and transparent environmental assessments are conducted.