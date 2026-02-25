Parliament to enact regulations to advance Kenya's nuclear energy programme

Audio By Vocalize

National Asembly Speaker Moses Wetangula with the heads of KenGen and [the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency. [Wetangula, X]

Parliament will enact the necessary regulations to support the advancement of Kenya’s nuclear energy programme, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has said.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) and the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) at Parliament Buildings, Wetang’ula affirmed the House’s commitment to strengthening the country’s legal framework to facilitate the adoption of nuclear energy technology.

In addition to the existing National Nuclear Regulatory Act, discussions centred on enhancing nuclear legislation and mobilising resources through the relevant House Committee to support government agencies tasked with implementing nuclear energy technology.

“Nuclear technology has the potential to deliver economic benefits, support climate change mitigation, and advance the Government Development Agenda,” Wetang’ula stated.

He noted that stakeholders had highlighted milestones achieved at various active sites, including in Siaya and Kilifi counties.

The Speaker said he was encouraged by the progress made so far, including plans to establish Kenya’s first nuclear power plant and the completion of a Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA).

“In the development of a National Nuclear Power Programme, the National Assembly serves as the ultimate custodian of public interest and the primary architect of the project’s legal foundation,” Wetang’ula stated.

He added that Parliament’s role in passing regulations and ratifying treaties would signal to the global community that Kenya is ready to join the ranks of nuclear-powered nations.

“As the first regulator for electricity in the country, I am a champion for the programme and offer my legislative and funding support to take the nuclear programme forward and ensure completion of the ongoing Phase II process,” he said.

According to NuPEA, Kenya has already established the National Nuclear Regulatory Authority and undertaken capacity-building initiatives. Potential sites for the nuclear power plant have been identified, accompanied by extensive stakeholder engagement across the country.

KenGen has been designated as the owner and operator of Kenya’s first nuclear power plant. The company will oversee technology selection, bid preparation and evaluation, contract negotiations, project management, and the application for construction and operational licences.

NuPEA Chairperson Eng. Prof. Lawrence Gumbe called for adequate funding to support the programme, noting that Phase II requires substantial capital for technical studies.

“Delays in funding will inevitably increase overall project costs,” he cautioned.

KenGen Chairperson Alfred Agoi Masadia underscored the National Assembly’s role as the primary advocate for Kenyans, urging Members of Parliament to champion the programme through constituency-level engagements to demystify nuclear energy and counter misinformation.

“Direct leadership from MPs and political leaders is critical in securing social licence from local communities, particularly in the coastal candidate sites,” Agoi said.

NuPEA Chief Executive Officer Justus Wabuyabo also urged the House to pass a resolution formally designating the Nuclear Power Programme as a “Project of Strategic National Importance.”