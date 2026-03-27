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Ruto reassures Kenyans on safety and potential of nuclear energy

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Mar. 27, 2026
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President William Ruto speaking during the International Conference on Nuclear Energy at KICC. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured the public that nuclear energy is safe and does not pose any dangers that many fear.

He said once fully operational, the energy will be a game changer for Kenya, as it will sustainably and safely power industries, accelerate development, and firmly propel the nation toward a first-world economy.

 “There is a perception that nuclear energy poses a significant danger to human well-being. This perception, while understandable, is not supported by evidence,” he said.

 He noted that nuclear energy has been safely and reliably used for decades in the world’s most advanced economies, such as France, which has relied on nuclear energy since the 1970s, with up to 70 per cent of its electricity coming from nuclear power.

 “This experience demonstrates that nuclear energy is both feasible and sustainable when supported by strong institutions and sound regulatory frameworks,” he said.

 The President said nuclear energy has been identified by the United Nations as a key enabler in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He was speaking during the official opening of the International Conference on Nuclear Energy (ICoNE 2026) in Nairobi.

He described the conference as crucial for shaping a new paradigm on nuclear energy for countries in the Global South.

 Kenya plans to begin construction of a 2,000 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant in Siaya County in 2027, with commissioning expected in 2034. Other potential sites include Kilifi and Kwale Counties. Although Kilifi initially declined, Ruto revealed the county has since reconsidered.

  “They came back asking if there was any possibility to reconsider. I informed them it was too late and they would have to wait for the next opportunity,” he said.

Ruto stressed the importance of providing accurate information early to prevent misinformation and fake news from undermining public confidence.

Ruto said, “We must move quickly to provide accurate information before fake news, misinformation, and disinformation reach the public and create unnecessary fear.”

During the peak construction phase, the nuclear project will generate about 5,000 to 12,000 jobs, ranging from manual labour to highly specialised engineering roles.

 Once operational, it will provide hundreds of permanent, well-paying technical positions, with local vocational institutions receiving investment to equip residents with the necessary skills.

Nuclear energy has been touted as clean and free of greenhouse gas emissions, making it a powerful tool in combating climate change and achieving Kenya’s national carbon reduction goals.

The energy is also reliable, providing a stable and consistent supply of electricity essential for industrial use and grid stability.

 Diversifying the energy mix with nuclear power reduces reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets, enhancing energy security and strengthening national resilience.

“By optimising our energy mix through nuclear power, Kenya will realise a significant reduction in electricity costs per unit,” Ruto said.

The plant will have a lifespan of between 60 and 80 years and a capital recovery period of under 20 years, making it a cornerstone of intergenerational sustainable development.

 Siaya Governor James Orengo said nuclear power is essential for sustainable and reliable energy.  

“The progress we have made in Siaya is remarkable. We have moved with impressive speed, demonstrating our commitment to this initiative,” Orengo noted.

He explained that health, safety and security concerns are valid but manageable through regulation and public engagement.

 “Once people are fully informed and engaged, there should be no major obstacles to establishing the first plant in Siaya," he noted.

 

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Nuclear Energy Kenya Nuclear Energy Plan Nuclear Energy Plant President William Ruto
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